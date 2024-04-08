The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,324,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $172.50. 373,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $174.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.65. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of -139.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

