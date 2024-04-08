The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. 2,456,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

