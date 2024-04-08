The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 91,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.29. 1,790,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884,364. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $255.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

