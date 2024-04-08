The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.05

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.05 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 170.75 ($2.14), with a volume of 195770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.60 ($2.12).
The firm has a market cap of £681.83 million, a P/E ratio of 843.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.02.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
