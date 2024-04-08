The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GEO opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 104.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

