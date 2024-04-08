The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $117.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.