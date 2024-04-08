The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $485.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $412.53 and last traded at $410.65. Approximately 349,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,268,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.07.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.80.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after acquiring an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

