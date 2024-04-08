The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.21. 39,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.