The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $92.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.06.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of HIG opened at $103.24 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,150,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,005 shares of company stock worth $22,979,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $514,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,875,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

