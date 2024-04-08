Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $577.95. The company had a trading volume of 206,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,516. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

