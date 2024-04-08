Tilray (TLRY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 9th. Analysts expect Tilray to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

