Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.32 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $21.32 billion and approximately $475.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $6.24 or 0.00008703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00014601 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,795.70 or 1.00080813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011154 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.50 or 0.00133121 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,078,931 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,070,057.59833 with 3,470,642,133.7871966 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.44084712 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $102,724,652.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

