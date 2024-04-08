Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) vs. Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Head to Head Analysis

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) and Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Warby Parker and Top Glove Co. Bhd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 5 3 0 2.38 Top Glove Co. Bhd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $16.29, indicating a potential upside of 24.99%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Top Glove Co. Bhd..

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $669.77 million 1.91 -$63.20 million ($0.54) -24.13 Top Glove Co. Bhd. N/A N/A N/A $1.15 0.58

This table compares Warby Parker and Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Top Glove Co. Bhd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Warby Parker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -9.44% -16.36% -8.66% Top Glove Co. Bhd. N/A N/A N/A

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

(Get Free Report)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, manufactures, trades in, and sells gloves in Malaysia, Thailand, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers nitrile, latex, surgical, rubber, examination, medical, and vinyl gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products. It also provides property investment and consultancy services, and electrical engineering works; clinical and specialist medical services; analytical, medical related consultancy, emergency medical, advisory, accommodation, management and trading, and value added services; management services in plantation sector; processing of plantation produce; and industrial forest plantation services, as well as forestry and industry services. In addition, the company trades in healthcare related products; distributes medical devices and products, and other hospital related products; operates as a special purpose vehicle solely for issuance of Perpetual Sukuk; organizes in-house trainings and public trainings/programs; and establishes and maintains fitness related business, including healthcare, slimming centers, gymnasiums, and other related activities. Further, it generates and supplies energy and electricity using biomass technology; and offers e-commerce services for glove trading and other healthcare products. Additionally, the company provides gamma irradiation services for sterilization of gloves and medical devices; acts as an agent in the sale of various goods; wholesales pharmaceutical goods; and buys and sells real estate. Top Glove Corporation Bhd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.