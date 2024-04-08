Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.70

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 6301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

