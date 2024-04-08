Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) CEO Bill Wilson Sells 391,420 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $4,837,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,139,135 shares in the company, valued at $26,439,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,837. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSQ. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 471,529 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

