Traders Purchase High Volume of Mirion Technologies Call Options (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 667% compared to the typical volume of 442 call options.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Mirion Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.38. 274,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,772. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.