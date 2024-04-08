Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $240.00 at HSBC

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from $218.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $230.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

