Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.71. The company had a trading volume of 451,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,833. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

