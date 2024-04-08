Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 43 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.85. 1,960,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.58 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $446.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

