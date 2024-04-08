Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.52 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.62. The company had a trading volume of 543,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

