Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.00. 8,303,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,487,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

