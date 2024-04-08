Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,296,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.22 on Monday, reaching $938.48. The company had a trading volume of 323,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,714. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $959.92 and its 200-day moving average is $886.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

