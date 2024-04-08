Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

