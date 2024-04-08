Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.48. 3,027,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

