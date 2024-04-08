Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.57. 20,969,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,404,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

