Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires 1,712 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after buying an additional 508,729 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 266,769 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $11.52. 326,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,366. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

