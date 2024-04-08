Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Buys Shares of 800 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $205.94. 13,256,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,281,160. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

