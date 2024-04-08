Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $326,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,548,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

