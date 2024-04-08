Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URNM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.33. 247,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,079. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $58.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

