Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 737 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,317,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. 16,080,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,305,297. The company has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

