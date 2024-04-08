Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $42,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. 1,020,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.