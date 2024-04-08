Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.71. 2,360,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.