Truist Financial Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $84.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,697,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

