Truist Financial Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $55.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.30.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $437,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.