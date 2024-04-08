Truist Financial Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $77.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTLE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $72,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 497,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $9,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

