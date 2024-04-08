Truist Financial Trims Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price to $27.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.46.

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

