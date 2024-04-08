Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $51,662.63 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18.

On Thursday, February 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72.

Twilio stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

