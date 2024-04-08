Ubiquiti’s (UI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s current price.

UI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $269.40.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. The company had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 2,815.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 104.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

