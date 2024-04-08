UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Lowered by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after acquiring an additional 389,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 390,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,104. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

