UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

