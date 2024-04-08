UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 365.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 0.3 %

UDR stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.