UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 365.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.
UDR Trading Up 0.3 %
UDR stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.76.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
