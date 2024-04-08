UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $118.81 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after acquiring an additional 74,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 257.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 129.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

