UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.