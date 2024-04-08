Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($57.75) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.26) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.68) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
