Uniswap Market Capitalization Reaches $6.97 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $11.64 or 0.00016099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.97 billion and approximately $129.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00143932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008134 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.32811136 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 981 active market(s) with $126,968,438.09 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

