United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires New Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.41. 33,275,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,746,781. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

