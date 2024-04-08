United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.17. The stock had a trading volume of 165,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,326. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

