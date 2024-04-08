United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ameren by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.35. 473,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

