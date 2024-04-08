United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,158 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.31. 1,936,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,098. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

