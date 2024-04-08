United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 267,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,913. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

